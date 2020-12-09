IGP cautions policemen against abuse of firearm

Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, yesterday urged men of the force to exercise caution in the use of firearms while discharging their duties, saying the only time they should use firearms was when their lives were in danger.

Adamu spoke in Abakaliki during his one-day working visit to the state command following his observation that policemen had been demoralized after the violent #EndSARS protests that rocked different parts of the country.

He, however, urged policemen in the state to be courageous and return to their duty posts and commence normal stop and search operations to secure the state. Also, Adamu warned that police would not accept or tolerate any other violent protest in the country, even as he admitted that people had rights to protest but not to be violent while doing so.

