IGP commends officers for rejecting N.3m bribe, remitting N.6m

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja and Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

…meets officers in Ogun over strike

Two police officers have received the commendation of the Inspector General (IG), Mr. Usman Baba, for “exemplary performances”, in the course of their duties.

While Sergeant Yahaya Ahmed, attached to Higher Shari’ah Court, Tudun Wada Division, Gusau, the  Zamfara State capital, was commended for rejecting a bribe of N300, 000; CSP Elemide Akinkunmi Bishop, on the other hand, received accolades for remitting N600, 000 wrongly paid into his account.

Consequently, the police chief tasked senior officers on the need to appreciate personnel, who project the Force in positive light.

A statement, Tuesday, by the Acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, read: “The Inspector-General of Police has charged Senior Police Officers to always commend their personnel who have exemplarily excelled in their duties, which have in turn impacted positively on the goodwill and image of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The IGP made the charge while commending the exemplary performances of some officers and men across the State Commands, particularly SGT Sampson Ekikere, attached to 22 Police Mobile Force, Ikeja, Lagos, for his uncommon professionalism exhibited on Saturday, 19th March, 2022 when he painstakingly recovered a wallet, belonging to one Mr. Lukman Abaja, and traced the owner to deliver the found item.

“He equally commended Sergeant Yahaya Ahmed attached to Higher Shari’ah Court, Tudun Wada Division, Gusau, Zamfara State for rejecting the sum of N300, 000 bribe, offered to him by one Chukwuka Jude, who was arrested at the same court on 18th January, 2022 for the offence of false presentation and cheating by impersonation.

“Also commended was CSP Elemide Akinkunmi Bishop who was Head of Operations at the Police Radio. CSP Bishop was mistakenly credited with the sum of N600,000 into his Police Account.

“The officer withdrew the sum and remitted it back to the Nigeria Police Cooperative Society treasury, showing attributes of an honest and trustworthy police officer.”

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police on Tuesday met with officers of the Ogun State Police Command over the planned strike action by officers.

The police boss, who was represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of South-West zone, Johnson Kokumo, met the officers with the officers at command’s headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The IG appealed to the officers to shelve their planned strike action, saying the government was ready to provide all the requirements needed for them to carry out the duties professionally.

The police boss noted that, he was in the command for an operation visit to the officers in the state command.

While addressing the officers Baba enjoined the officers to observe and obey the law and respect the rights of the citizens.

 

