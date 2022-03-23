News Top Stories

IGP commends officers for rejecting N.3m bribe

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Two police officers have received the commendation of the Inspector General (IG), Mr. Usman Baba, for “exemplary performances”, in the course of their duties.

While Sergeant Yahaya Ahmed attached to Higher Shari’ah Court, Tudun Wada Division, Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, was commended for rejecting a bribe sum of N300, 000, CSP Elemide Akinkunmi Bishop, on the other hand, received accolade for remitting N600, 000 wrongly paid into his account.

 

Consequently, the police chief tasked senior officers on the need to appreciate personnel, who project the Force in positive light. A statement issued yesterday, by the Acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, reads: “The Inspector-General of Police has charged Senior Police Officers to always commend their personnel who have exemplarily excelled in their duties, which have in turn impacted positively on the goodwill and image of the Nigeria Police Force.

 

“The IGP made the charge while commending the exemplary performances of some officers and men across the State Commands, particularly SGT Sampson Ekikere, attached to 22 Police Mobile Force, Ikeja, Lagos, for his uncommon professionalism exhibited on Saturday, 19th March, 2022 when he painstakingly recovered a wallet, belonging to one Mr. Lukman Abaja, and traced the owner to deliver the found item. “He equally commended Sergeant Yahaya Ahmed attached to Higher Shari’ah Court

 

, Tudun Wada Division, Gusau, Zamfara State for rejecting the sum of N300,000 bribe, offered to him by one Chukwuka Jude, who was arrested at the same court on 18th January, 2022 for the offence of false presentation and cheating by impersonation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Why Your Success Lies in Your Mindset, as per Erik Roberto

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Success lies in your mindset, not the end goal. Go-getters in life work as though they are already successful, with immense confidence and belief in themselves. One person who understands the significance of mindset for becoming successful better than anyone else is Erik Roberto, barber extraordinaire and SMP expert. A native of San Pedro de […]
News

EFCC releases Rochas Okorocha

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rochas Okorocha, former Governor of Imo State, has regained his freedom after being held in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for roughly 48 hours. Okorocha was released on Thursday evening and now at his Maitama residence in Abuja. The ex-governor spent two nights in detention after he was accused […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu extends resumption date for workers

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Clearly disturbed by the growing cases of people who are testing positive for COVID-19, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged residents to take responsibility, while ordering civil servants in the state, particularly, those on the Level 14 and below to start working from home.   The state government, in a circular signed by the state’s Head […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica