IGP confirms CSP Adejobi as 25th indigenous Force PRO

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has confirmed the appointment of CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi as the 25th indigenous Force Public Relations Officer. CSP Adejobi was appointed in acting capacity on February 16, 2022, after taking over from CP Frank Mba, who was nominated by the IGP for the Senior Executive Course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos. A statement on Tuesday by the Admin Officer, Force Public Relations Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja, SP Anjuguri Jesse Manzah, announced Adejobi’s confirmation by the IGP. CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi studied Archaeology and Geography (Combined Honours) at the Premier University in Nigeria, University of Ibadan. He holds a Master’s degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the same University. He had a long stint as Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State Police Command from 2008 -2016. He also served as PPRO Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, in 2016 and PPRO, Lagos State Police Command between September, 2020 and August, 2021, when he was posted to deputise the former Force PRO, CP Frank Mba. The statement added that CSP Adejobi had carved a niche for himself in Police Public Relations Management with the experience he has gained serving as PPRO in different Police Commands and Zone for more than a decade. He has also served as Operations Officer, OC Anti- Bank Robbery and Anti- Pipeline Vandalization, Sagamu Division from 2006 to 2008; Admin Officer, Department of Operations, Police Headquarters, Ogun State in 2008; Operations Officer, Department of Operations, Lagos State Command Ikeja in 2017; Directing Staff, Police College Ikeja; and as Personal Assistant to The Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.
