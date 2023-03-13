IGP, Dangote, Obaigbena, Ndukwe, others for National Daily awards

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and other notable Nigerians will be honoured at National Daily awards on March 23. The Police chief who emerged the Man of the Year for the National Daily Awards has other eminent individuals who have distinguished themselves in their chosen fields of endeavour as co-recipients such as Chief Nduka Obaigbena of ARISE Group/ THSIDAY Newspaper, Ernest Ndukwe, Chairman MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, Leo Stan Eke of Zinox Group, Prof. Umar Garuba Danbatta, EVC and CEO of NCC among others. Baba was nominated MAN OF THE YEAR by the Board of Editors organisation for the 2022 NATIONAL DAILY AWARD after a thorough evaluation of the performances of other leading figures in both the public and private sector in Nigeria. His emergence as Man of Year is hinged on his assiduous efforts towards the actualisation of his mission of “Rebuilding the Nigeria Police Force into a 21st Century crime fighting institution,” moreso, he has worked hard to ensure the institution of a people-friendly police system, that will leave a legacy of policing with human face. Taking charge at a time the yearnings of Nigerians for a reformed Police was at its crescendo, the IGP set to work by listening to the people and responding accordingly. He has openly acknowledged that while it is work in progress, the basic and most important foundation has been laid.
Related Articles
Kalu greets Obi at 60
Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi on the occasion of his 60th anniversary. Describing the celebrant as a seasoned administrator and astute politician, Kalu urged Obi to sustain his good deeds. While joining the family, friends and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: Sokoto gov. procures surveillance equipment for DSS
CAP: L – R: Deputy Director Operations Department of State Services (DSS), Sokoto State Command, Mr A.O Ogboda; the Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Manir Dan’Iya; Assistant Director of DSS, Aminu Muhammad Musa; Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; Director DSS, Sokoto State Command, Alhaji Yahaya A. Hassan, and the Deputy Director Administration […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Abia transport operators to get FG’s N75bn survival fund
No fewer than 4,500 commercial transport operators in Abia State would benefit from the Federal Government’s N75 billion Survival Fund and Support Initiatives Scheme, under the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan. New Telegraph gathered that under the scheme each of the 4,500 selected beneficiaries in the state would receive a one-off non-repayable grant of N30,000. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)