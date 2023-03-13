News

IGP, Dangote, Obaigbena, Ndukwe, others for National Daily awards

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and other notable Nigerians will be honoured at National Daily awards on March 23. The Police chief who emerged the Man of the Year for the National Daily Awards has other eminent individuals who have distinguished themselves in their chosen fields of endeavour as co-recipients such as Chief Nduka Obaigbena of ARISE Group/ THSIDAY Newspaper, Ernest Ndukwe, Chairman MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, Leo Stan Eke of Zinox Group, Prof. Umar Garuba Danbatta, EVC and CEO of NCC among others. Baba was nominated MAN OF THE YEAR by the Board of Editors organisation for the 2022 NATIONAL DAILY AWARD after a thorough evaluation of the performances of other leading figures in both the public and private sector in Nigeria. His emergence as Man of Year is hinged on his assiduous efforts towards the actualisation of his mission of “Rebuilding the Nigeria Police Force into a 21st Century crime fighting institution,” moreso, he has worked hard to ensure the institution of a people-friendly police system, that will leave a legacy of policing with human face. Taking charge at a time the yearnings of Nigerians for a reformed Police was at its crescendo, the IGP set to work by listening to the people and responding accordingly. He has openly acknowledged that while it is work in progress, the basic and most important foundation has been laid.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kalu greets Obi at 60

Posted on Author Reporter

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi on the occasion of his 60th anniversary. Describing the celebrant as a seasoned administrator and astute politician, Kalu urged Obi to sustain his good deeds. While joining the family, friends and […]
News

Insecurity: Sokoto gov. procures surveillance equipment for DSS

Posted on Author Our Reporters

CAP: L – R: Deputy Director Operations Department of State Services (DSS), Sokoto State Command, Mr A.O Ogboda; the Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Manir Dan’Iya; Assistant Director of DSS, Aminu Muhammad Musa; Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; Director DSS, Sokoto State Command, Alhaji Yahaya A. Hassan, and the Deputy Director Administration […]
News

Abia transport operators to get FG’s N75bn survival fund

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

No fewer than 4,500 commercial transport operators in Abia State would benefit from the Federal Government’s N75 billion Survival Fund and Support Initiatives Scheme, under the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan.   New Telegraph gathered that under the scheme each of the 4,500 selected beneficiaries in the state would receive a one-off non-repayable grant of N30,000. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica