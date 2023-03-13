IGP, Dangote, Obaigbena, Ndukwe, others for National Daily awards

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and other notable Nigerians will be honoured at National Daily awards on March 23. The Police chief who emerged the Man of the Year for the National Daily Awards has other eminent individuals who have distinguished themselves in their chosen fields of endeavour as co-recipients such as Chief Nduka Obaigbena of ARISE Group/ THSIDAY Newspaper, Ernest Ndukwe, Chairman MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, Leo Stan Eke of Zinox Group, Prof. Umar Garuba Danbatta, EVC and CEO of NCC among others. Baba was nominated MAN OF THE YEAR by the Board of Editors organisation for the 2022 NATIONAL DAILY AWARD after a thorough evaluation of the performances of other leading figures in both the public and private sector in Nigeria. His emergence as Man of Year is hinged on his assiduous efforts towards the actualisation of his mission of “Rebuilding the Nigeria Police Force into a 21st Century crime fighting institution,” moreso, he has worked hard to ensure the institution of a people-friendly police system, that will leave a legacy of policing with human face. Taking charge at a time the yearnings of Nigerians for a reformed Police was at its crescendo, the IGP set to work by listening to the people and responding accordingly. He has openly acknowledged that while it is work in progress, the basic and most important foundation has been laid.

