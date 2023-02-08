News Top Stories

IGP dares Police Commission, posts new CPs to Lagos, Ogun

The battle of wits between the Police Service Commission (PSC), and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, continued yesterday, with the latter’s decision to post new Commissioners of Police (CPs) to Lagos and Ogun commands.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, showed that the police chief directed the immediate deployment of CPs Frank Mba, as well as Idowu Owohunwa, to Ogun and Lagos states. New Telegraph had reported exclusively how the Police Commission had returned the recommendation by the Force Headquarters for posting of the two police commissioners to the aforementioned states. Apart from the posting of CPs, the police boss also directed the “redeployment” of some Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), and Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs).

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the posting/ redeployment of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs), Assistant Inspectors- General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) to Departments, Commands, and Formations in line with his manpower development policy of placing round pegs in round holes. “DIG Danmallam Mohammed, has been redeployed to the Department of Finance and Administration while the following Assistant Inspectors-General of Police have been posted to take up the duties and responsibilities of the Deputy Inspectors-General of Police in charge of the following Departments of the Force as indicated against their names; to DIG Department of Training and Development – AIG Hafiz M. Inuwa, to DIG Department of Research and Planning – AIG Aji A. Janga, to DIG Department of Operations – AIG Adeleke A. Bode, AIG Habu Sani Ahmadu has been posted as Force Secretary while AIG Shuaya’u Lafia Abdulyari assumes office as the AIG in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters, Abuja. Similarly, the following Senior Police Officers have been posted to also take up the duties and responsibilities of the Assistant Inspectors- General of Police in charge of Zonal Police Commands: CP Matthew Akinyosola (AIG Police Mobile Force); CP Jonathan Towuru, (AIG Zone 6 Calabar); CP Sylvester A. Alabi (AIG Zone 2 Lagos); CP Akande Sikiru Kayode (AIG Zone 11 Osogbo); CP Abimbola Adebola Shokoya (AIG Zone 17, Akure). Adejobi further stated thus: “In line with the IGP’s mandate and strategies to strengthen the operational structures of state commands, the Police Boss has equally ordered the provisional posting of the following Commissioners of Police to Commands indicated below pending the approval of the Police Service Commission: CP Adamawa State (CP Adebola A. Hamzat); CP Ogun State (CP Emeka Frank Mba); CP Taraba State (CP Suleiman A. Yusuf); CP Lagos State (CP Idowu Owohunwa) and CP Ebonyi State (CP Faleye E.S. Olaleye). “The IGP has therefore charged the newly posted officers to hit the ground running to ensure the mission, vision, and policy statements of his administration are effectively complied with in the areas of crime-fighting, public cooperation, and safety. “He also called for support and cooperation from members of the public to enable the newly posted senior officers to perform optimally on their mandate. The posting is with immediate effect.”

 

