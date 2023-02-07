News

IGP dares Police Commission, posts new CPs to Lagos, Ogun

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The battle of wits between the Police Service Commission (PSC), and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, continued Tuesday, with the latter’s decision to post new Commissioners of Police (CPs) to Lagos and Ogun commands.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, showed that the police chief directed the immediate deployment of CPs Frank Mba, as well as Idowu Owohunwa, to Ogun and Lagos states.

New Telegraph had reported exclusively how the Police Commission had returned the recommendation by the Force Headquarters for posting of the two police commissioners to the aforementioned states.

Apart from the posting of CPs, the police boss also directed the “redeployment” of some Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), and Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs).

 

