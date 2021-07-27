News Top Stories

IGP decorates 24 AIGs

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, ABUJ A Comment(0)

Twenty four newlypromoted Assistant Inspectors General of Police were on Monda, decorated with their rank by the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mr. Baba Usman, at Force Headquarters in Abuja.

 

The police chief used the ceremony to announce the new Nigeria Police Manpower Development Policy.

 

According to a statement by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, the decoration of the AIGs was the first phase in the decoration exercise of 167 senior officers recently approved by the Police Service Commission following their recommendation by the IGP.

 

“The IGP noted that the Manpower Development Policy of the Force is a deliberate protocol to identify, elevate, and position professionally competent officers who will act as the Strategic Police Managers that will drive the new policing vision and give effect to strategies at responding to current and emerging security threats in the country”, Mba said.

 

He added: “The IGP, while congratulating the newly promoted officers, charged them to deploy their wealth of experience to support his leadership mission of positively changing the policing and internal security narratives in the country.

 

“He also encouraged the officers to discharge the schedules of their new rank within the dictates of the law and the policing expec

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: DSS summons Sheikh Gumi after alleging military-bandits’ collusion

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a controversial Islamic preacher, has been summoned for questioning by the Department of State Services (DSS). The DSS invitation was published by VOA Hausa just days after a dispute between Gumi and the Nigerian Army. Gumi claimed that security agents contributed to Nigeria’s insecurity by partnering with criminals who engage in […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Senator Buruji Kashamu is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

A former Senator representing Ogun East, Senator Buruji Kashamu is dead. He died on Saturday at the First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos. The news of his death was tweeted by his friend and former Senator Ben Bruce. Saying that the two of them were “inseparable”, Senator Bruce confirmed that he died at the First Cardiology […]
News Top Stories

MARCHING ORDERS: APC MUSTN’T LOSE EDO –BUHARI

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah, Lawrence Olaoye, Cajetan Mmuta and Onyekachi Eze

…like it did in Bayelsa, Rivers, Zamfara states President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday charged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to lose the September 19 governorship election in Edo State as it did in Bayelsa, Rivers and Zamfara states. The President gave the charge yesterday while receiving the governorship candidate of the APC, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica