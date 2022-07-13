Metro & Crime

IGP deploys 21,000 police officers for Osun election

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday, said 21,000 police officers would be deployed for the July 16 Osun State governorship election. Alkali Baba stated this in Osogbo at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Osun 2022 Governorship Election Stakeholders’ meeting. The IGP, however, said that the deployment was not to intimidate residents, but to prevent miscreants from highjacking or disrupting the election process. He said the deployed officers would provide security, protect the electorate, INECpersonnelandmaterialsbefore, during andaftertheelection. He said the officers deployed had already been trained and made aware of the rules of engagement, adding that thepoliceremain apolitical and they were to ensure free, fair and credible elections. In his address, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, INEC National Chairman  said the commission was fully readytoconducttheOsunelection. According to him, the election materials have already been deployed to all the state INEC local government area offices. Yakubusaid sensitivematerials would be delivered to the wards 24 hours to the election and the Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) collection would still continue until Thursday July 14, two days to the governorship election. Giving the records on PVC collection in the state, Mahmood added that out of the 1,955,657 registered voters in Osun, 1,479,959 voters have collected their PVCs as of INEC record of Sunday July 10. He said INEC would also be setting a record as Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) would also be deployed as ad hoc staff selected from NYSC corps members) for the election, asking the electorate to cooperate and protect them.

 

