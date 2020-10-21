IGP deploys anti-riot policemen nationwide

Worried by the violent dimension the on-going #EndSARS protests have assumed in some major cities of the country, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate deployment of Police Mobile Force (PMF) nationwide.

The PMF is an anti-riot unit of the Force specially trained in the art of quelling protests and other acts of civil disobedience.

The deployment comes amidst continued protests by youths against the excesses of the now-disbanded Federal Special Anti- Robbery Squad (F-SARS), including rights violation, extra-judicial killings and brutality, as well as extortion.

Despite the dissolution of the dreaded SARS and other commitments made in response to the demands of the #EndSARS protesters, the demonstrations have continued, with no signs of cessation in sight.

New Telegraph reports that suspected hoodlums may have infiltrated the ranks of the peaceful demonstrators, with consequential violent attacks on persons and property.

In Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for instance, at least five persons have so far been reportedly killed, with

many cars set ablaze by hoodlums. With the emergence of pro-SARS protesters serving as a counterpoise to the anti-SARS protesters, many had predicted that the protests could turn violent, as is now the case.

As at the time of filing this report, gunshots were said to be booming at Dei- Dei, a suburb of Abuja, while the Kabusa/Apo axis remained tensed.

The situation in Benin, the Edo State capital, was worse, as correctional centres in the capital city and Oko, were attacked, thereby setting free inmates held therein. While three protesters were reportedly killed in Oyo State, two others were said to have been felled in Edo State.

Orile Iganmu police station in Lagos State was torched yesterday, as policemen have also not been spared in the raging melee. In their immediate responses to the rising conundrum, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and his Lagos counterpart, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have imposed a 24-hour curfew.

So also Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Governors Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo and Seyi Makinde of Oyo have shut down schools. In his determination to arrest what many had feared was a descent into anarchy, the IGP has moved in mobile police officers.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, the deployment was aimed at protecting lives and property of all Nigerians and secure critical national infrastructure across the country. The jailbreak in Benin has also necessitated a directive by the police chief for maximum security protection of correctional facilities across the country.

“The IGP has also ordered massive deployment of Police operatives to strengthen security around correctional facilities nationwide.

“The orders are coming on the heels of increasing attacks, including acts of arson and malicious damage to public and private facilities as recorded in some states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),” Mba said.

In the meantime, Commissioners of Police in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT are to identify and isolate law-breakers from peaceful protesters; immediately arrest and diligently prosecute such perpetrators of violence in their respective Commands.

On the arrest of suspects, Mba said: “The IGP notes that 12 suspects have been arrested in connection with the attacks and arson on Police Stations in Benin, Edo State. Five AK47 rifles earlier stolen from vandalized Police Stations have also been recovered.

“The Inspector-General of Police calls on members of the public to avail the police with useful information that can lead to the re-arrest of the fleeing inmates unlawfully released from correctional facilities.”

The IGP has, however, advised parents/guardians to prevail on their children/ wards to steer-clear of acts of violence and criminality as the Force will henceforth exercise the full powers of the law to prevent any further attempt on lives and property of citizens.

