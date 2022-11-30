News Top Stories

…IGP didn’t disobey court order –FHQ

Posted on

The Force Headquarters (FHQ), yesterday claimed that “the office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, did not disregard Court Order or rule of law as the office is not aware of any Court Order, during the current IGP’s tenure, with respect to a matter making the round in the media that the IGP disobeyed a Court Order for the reinstatement of a dismissed officer of the Force”. There were reports, yesterday, that a Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced the police chief to three months imprisonment over alleged disobedience.

Reacting in a statement, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “It is instructive to note that the case in point concerns an officer who was dismissed as far back as 1992, a few years after the current IGP joined the Nigeria Police Force, basedonavailablefacts gleaned from the reports. “The most recent judgement on the matter was given in 2011 which should ordinarily not fall under the direct purview of the current administration of the Force. Thus, the news is strange and astonishing.”

 

Our Reporters

