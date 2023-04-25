News

IGP Directs Expedited Probe Of Adamawa REC

he Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the probe of the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari, for his role in the Adamawa State supplementary governorship election.

In a statement, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the inspector-general had directed an investigative team to “work in collaboration” with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) “to expedite action on the issue”.

INEC had earlier written to the IGP asking to investigate and prosecute the embattled REC for alleged misconduct during the supplementary elections in Adamawa. According to Mr Adejobi, the Police will “continue to uphold the country’s democratic values”; as such, no stone would be left unturned in the course of the investigation to “bring the perpetrators to book”.

Yunusa-Ari is accused of usurping the role of the Returning Officer when he announced the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aishatu “Binani” Dahiru, as the winner of the election while collation was ongoing. Immediately, INEC barred the beleaguered REC from its offices in Adamawa and requested the IGP to probe him.

President Muhammadu Buhari had also approved the immediate suspension of Mr Yunusa-Ari from office pending the completion of investigation by the IGP.

