IGP drags Lebanese firm, 4 others to court over forgery

Akeem Nafiu

The Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, has dragged a Lebanese firm, M. El-Kalil & Sons Properties Limited and four others to a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged forgery.

T hose joined as co-defendants in the suit marked FHC/L/152C/21 are; Francis I. Uzoaru, Ngozi Giwa-Amu, Obinna Chima and Frank Harden Ltd. The defendants’ arraignment earlier scheduled for October 4, 2021 before Justice Daniel Osiagor was stalled owing to the absence of the trial judge who was said to be on an official assignment in Abuja.

Further hearing in the matter has since been fixed for October 18, 2021 for the defendants’ arraignment.

The one-count charge against the defendants reads: “That you Francis I. Uzoaru, Male, 58 years of No 23/25 Martins Street, Balogun, Lagos, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Frank Harden Ltd; Ngozi Giwa-Amu, Female, 58 years of No. 247 Moshood Abiola Way, Ijora, Lagos, Company Secretary of M. El-Kalil & Sons Properties Limited; Obinna Chima, Male, 50 years of No. 247 Moshood Abiola Way, Ijora, Lagos, Legal Manager, Operation/Compliance of M. El-Kalil & Sons Properties Limited; Frank Harden Ltd of No. 24 Issa Williams Street, Balogun, Lagos and M. El-Kalil & Sons Properties Limited of No. 247 Moshood Abiola Way, Ijora, Lagos, between March 2003 and November 2020, in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court while acting in concert conspired together to commit felony to wit: makes or utters forged document to wit: Deed of transfer dated 2nd November, 1956, in respect of property formerly known as No. 3/5 Bankole Street, Lagos, now known as 33, Balogun Street Lagos, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (2) (c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act CAP M17 LFN 2004”.

