IGP: Duly issued tinted glasses permits still valid

Amid the confusion trailing his earlier directive, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Baba Usman, has said that all existing tinted glass permits, that were issued by authorised officers, remain valid.
Recall that the IGP had, a few days ago, directed the immediate suspension of issuance of tinted glass permits, as well as spy plate plate numbers.
According to a statement, Wednesday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, the clarification was informed by a flurry of enquiries about the implication of the police’s order.
“The IGP has affirmed that all existing vehicle tinted glass permits, duly issued by the Nigeria Police Force, remain valid.
“This clarification is coming on the heels of public enquiries following the announcement of the suspension of issuance of new tinted permits by the IGP during the meeting with Senior Police Officers at the Force Headquarters, Abuja on Monday, 7th June, 2021.
“The suspension, which is a temporary measure, will remain in force pending the release of a new protocol that would regulate the issuance of tinted permits for vehicle owners and operators in the country.
“The IGP noted that the move is part of efforts to streamline the process of issuance and usage in line with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act which is explicit on conditions for the use of vehicles with tinted glasses in Nigeria.
“This is in addition to, among other things, effectively address contemporary security challenges associated with the usage of tinted glasses by criminal elements who hide under the cover of tinted vehicles to carry out their nefarious activities,” the statement said.
On the spy number plates, the police explained that existing ones, must be used by authorised owners, for purposes and vehicles specified by law.
Meanwhile, the IGP has directed Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the 36 states of the Federation, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as well as their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), to give full effect to the directives as contained above.

