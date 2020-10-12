IGP ends SARS’ reign of rights violation, killings

After days of growing protests nationwide against the excesses of the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) and its implication on national security, the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate dissolution of the dreaded tactical squad.

Consequent upon the dissolution, all officers and personnel attached to the special unit are to be redeployed to zonal, states and other commands/formations of the Force across the country.

The IGP, who gave the orders yesterday, during a brief press conference at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, said a panel comprising civil society organisations (CSOs), and other relevant stakeholders will soon be constituted, to probe cases of alleged extra-judicial killings, brutality and extortion levelled against the F-SARS.

Before drawing the curtain on SARS, Adamu had visited the Presidential Villa last week, where he was said to have briefed the President on the conundrum. Earlier, he had banned the squad, alongside other tactical units such as the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), and the Special Tactical Squad (STS), from patrol operations, unauthorised search on mobile phones, laptops, among other excesses.

Recall also that the less than salutory conduct of the now disbanded FSARS and the attendant complaints, had “drawn the ire” of the Police Service Commission (PSC), which planned investigation may have been overtaken by the event of the dissolution.

New Telegraph reports that the traction which the clamour for the scrapping of the SARS had gained in the last few days, is without parallels in the recent history of protests in the country.

Through the instrumentality of the #EndSARS, CSOs, activists, youth groups, artistes, and other concerned citizens had sustained the protests – both physical and on social media platforms – across major cities, including Abuja, the seat of power.

Specifically, the protesters in Abuja had, on Thursday and Saturday last week, stormed the Louis Edet House, where they made unsuccessful attempts to see the IGP, with a view to presenting their grievances. Some of the protests had resulted in clashes between the demonstrators and security operatives, as exemplified in the Delta and Ogbomosho incidents, where a police officer, as well as a civilian, were said to have been killed.

Matters came to a head when President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Zahra Buhari-Indimi, as well as the Vice President’s daughter, Kiki Osinbajo, made separate posts on Instagram supporting an end to police brutality and torture.

Addressing journalists on the development, the police chief assured that a new policing arrangement to address SARS’ core mandate – fight against armed robbery, other violent crimes – was in the offing.

The IGP noted that: “The current development in which cross sections of Nigerians are calling for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad as a Unit in the Nigeria Police Force has remained under constant monitoring and due assessment by the government.”

According to him, “The government acknowledges the inalienable rights of citizens to freedom of association and expression. “The current agitation, in this context, is seen as a manifestation of the natural desire of citizens to participate in matters concerning policing and internal security in the nation. “This is indeed one of the fundamental principles of Community Policing, which we are currently implementing.

“The Nigeria Police leadership has, since the commencement of the protests, been engaging the leadership of some Civil Society Organisations with a view to initiating meaningful and wide-ranging discussions on the subjects of their concern.

“Our valued covenant with the citizens of this nation is to serve and protect them and integrate their concerns and views into our practices, especially within the dictates of community policing principles, which constitute a critical component of the National Policing and Internal Security Strategy of the Federal Government.”

He further stated that the action followed a review of the current developments, and in due cognizance of the wide and legitimately held concerns of well-meaning citizens on the existence and operations of the SARS.

The police chief declared that, as a responsive and citizens-oriented Police Force, it is hereby directed as follows: “The Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police, otherwise known as SARS, is hereby dissolved across all Formations, the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they currently exist.

“All officers and men currently serving in the Unit are to be redeployed with immediate effect. “New policing arrangements to address the offences of armed robbery, and other violent crimes that fall within the mandate of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad shall be presented in due course.

“A Citizens and Strategic Stakeholders’ Forum will be formed to regularly interface with the leadership of the police at all levels and advice on police activities.

“To deal with the reports of crimes committed against citizens, an investigation team will be constituted which will include civil society organisations for transparency and culprits will be punished.”

While commending “the vast majority of men and women of the Nigeria Police who are diligently going about their duties, guided by the dictates of the rule of law, honour and professionalism,” Adamu further encouraged them to sustain their sense of national service, sacrifice, patriotism and commitment to crime-fighting. He assured the officers and men of the Force that their efforts to ensure the safety of lives and property of all Nigerians will not be in vain.

This was as he also commended members of the public “that have voiced their genuine concerns for a better policing orientation in an organised, patriotic and civil manner.”

In the meantime, he assured the nation of the Force’s firm determination to advancing reform agenda, all in a bid to bequeath to the nation “a police institution and system that are not only accountable to the citizens, but professional in all components of its service delivery.

To achieve this dream, therefore, Adamu called on all citizens to partner with the lead agency in internal security, in its drive for a peaceful and secure internal security order.

