News

IGP: #EndSARS carnage fueled by fake news

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Comment(0)

With the magnitude of violence witnessed during the #EndSARS saga, which was experienced in many parts of the country, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has stated that the carnage was aided by the spread of fake news on social media.
According to Adamu, who stated this in Akure, the Ondo State capital during his visit to the state command on Thursday, frowned at the manner at which false information were churned out during the protest.
The IGP, who was in the state to access the level destruction and attack on police facilities and personnel, during the #EndSARS saga, maintained that the ultimate aim of those behind the protest was to illegally remove President Muhammadu Buhari from office.
Adamu said “The call for #EndSARS started since 2015 and the SARS has been reformed and there till they came up with the protest again.
“During previous administration the issue was addressed but Nigerians were not satisfied and we disbanded it. But despite this, they refused to leave the streets which meant they had a different motive and the motive was not to end SARS but to destabilise the government.
“When they are even protesting peacefully we were following them and provided security for them to make sure they were not molested but that did not satisfy the intent of the people that sponsored the protest.
“Their intent I believe, they wanted the police to use excessive force in disbanding the protest but police showed restrain and did not do that and because we didn’t do that they went to the next level of attacking police installations, police stations, police barracks, corporate facilities and individual businesses”
He, however, said that “the people that know the importance of law enforcement and police in the society agreed that there are bad elements within the police but not everybody is bad.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osinbajo reiterates FG’s commitment to supporting MSMEs

Posted on Author Murtala Ayinla and Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday commissioned the Eko Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Fashion Hub-1 in Lagos. The MSME Fashion Hub- 1, which is a shared facility in the state under the National MSME Clinic Scheme is situated around Alade Market, off popular Allen Avenue in Ikeja Local […]
News Top Stories

Travellers take to the air as flights resume

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

FAAN warns passengers of delay at airports Nigeria will today open its airports, particularly the Murtala Muhammed Air-port, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to travellers as domestic flights resume operations after the lockdown occasioned by coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Airlines said they are ex-cited that they will be receiving passengers today after the […]
News

India issues guidelines for festivals as COVID-19 daily cases hit 72,049

Posted on Author Reporter

India logged 72,049 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, taking its tally past 6.75 million cases, as the government issued guidelines for the country’s upcoming religious festival season. At least 986 deaths linked to the virus were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 104,555, the Health Ministry said in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: