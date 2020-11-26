IGP: #EndSARS carnage fueled by fake news

With the magnitude of violence witnessed during the #EndSARS saga, which was experienced in many parts of the country, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has stated that the carnage was aided by the spread of fake news on social media.

According to Adamu, who stated this in Akure, the Ondo State capital during his visit to the state command on Thursday, frowned at the manner at which false information were churned out during the protest.

The IGP, who was in the state to access the level destruction and attack on police facilities and personnel, during the #EndSARS saga, maintained that the ultimate aim of those behind the protest was to illegally remove President Muhammadu Buhari from office.

Adamu said “The call for #EndSARS started since 2015 and the SARS has been reformed and there till they came up with the protest again.

“During previous administration the issue was addressed but Nigerians were not satisfied and we disbanded it. But despite this, they refused to leave the streets which meant they had a different motive and the motive was not to end SARS but to destabilise the government.

“When they are even protesting peacefully we were following them and provided security for them to make sure they were not molested but that did not satisfy the intent of the people that sponsored the protest.

“Their intent I believe, they wanted the police to use excessive force in disbanding the protest but police showed restrain and did not do that and because we didn’t do that they went to the next level of attacking police installations, police stations, police barracks, corporate facilities and individual businesses”

He, however, said that “the people that know the importance of law enforcement and police in the society agreed that there are bad elements within the police but not everybody is bad.”

