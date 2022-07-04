News Top Stories

IGP: How operatives foiled syndicates' attempt to steal N3.4bn

Operatives of the Force Intelligence Bureau/Intelligence Response Team (IRT), have foiled an attempt by a fiveman syndicate “to hack into a company’s account and steal the sum of N3.4 billion.”

 

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, who made the disclosure, yesterday, said the suspects were arrested, and will face prosecution, upon conclusion of the investigation.

 

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, quoted the police chief as assuring the public of the Force’s resolve to isolate, identify and arrest criminal elements threatening national security. “…the FIB-IRT has successfully effected the arrest of five members of a fraud syndicate specialized in hacking into bank accounts of individuals and corporate bodies to steal monies.

 

“The suspects were apprehended while attempting to hack into a company’s account and steal the  sum of N3.4 billion. “The IRT Operatives equally arrested notorious arms dealers and two kidnap suspects in Kaduna leading to the release of two kidnapped victims in their custody, just to mention a few,” the statement said. Meanwhile, the IGP has tasked operatives on the need to embrace “holistically, effective intelligence gathering, which aids the prevention of crime and criminal activities within the society.

 

The IGP noted that preventive policing would in addition prevent the occurrence of crime, engender peace and assure the provision of optimal policing services to the citizenry. “The Inspector General of Police…stated emphatically that his administration will not relent in fighting crimes, criminality, and general state of insecurity to a standstill in Nigeria.

“The IGP restated the steadfastness of the present leadership of the Nigeria Police, while commending the Oyo State Police Command, and the Force Intelligence Bureau Intelligence Response Squad (FIB-IRT) for their recent successes in crime fighting achieved through deployment of technologically advanced assets, community-based, as well as traditional policing methods, and improved police visibility,” the statement noted.

He, therefore, assured of his administration’s unflinching commitment to maximizing the operational, intelligence, and investigative capacities of the Force in curbing the spread of crime and criminality within the country.

 

“All suspects in connection with the above mentioned cases will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations while other suspects arrested across the country are being prosecuted at various courts of competent jurisdictions in the country,” it added.

 

