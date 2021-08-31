IGP inaugurates Sapele Area Command building

Ola James Warri Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba has commissioned the Nigeria Police Force Area Command Headquarters Building in Sapele, Delta State.

The IGP who was represented by the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Ari Ali Mohammed expressed gratitude to the Sapele/ Okpe Community through the joint efforts of Seplat/ Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) and others that contributed to the historic ceremony.

The Commissioner of Police noted that, security is everybody’s business and as such, tasked Sapele residents to cooperate with the Area Commander, ACP, Nufawa to make judicious use by protecting the facilities of the new Area Command Headquarters.

While decrying the rate of crime in the country, IGP Baba Usman assured Nigerians of the safety of lives and properties even as he urge citizens to give useful information to the police in the course of their duty in curbing crime.

Similarly, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, Maj. Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (rtd) in his remakes, said that Sapele/ Okpe Community is peaceful and thanked Seplat/ NPDC for the gesture.

The Okpe Monarch noted that the Sapele Area Command will go a long way in ensuring that effective policing is achieved, maintaining that the initial plan was for the community to build a police station at Gana axis of Sapele, but along the line, the idea of building an Area Command Headquarters Building came in since it was approved by the former IGP. Orodje of Okpe Kingdom while appealing to the people of Sapele/Okpe and Ethiope west local government areas, who are the main beneficiaries of the gesture to maintain the facilities, adding that his kingdom will continue to render unalloyed support to the Nigeria Police Force.

