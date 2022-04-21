IGP: Independent witnesses blame Osinachi’s death on husband

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, yesterday, said witnesses’ accounts put the death of gospel singer, Osinachi, on the doorstep of her husband, Mr. Peter Nwachukwu. A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the police chief made the disclosure during a courtesy call on him by the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Pauline Tallen.

“The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, received the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Kedem Tallen, who paid a courtesy visit on the IGP in his office at the Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja,” the Force’s spokesperson said. According to him: “The Minister discussed amongst other things, the plight of women in Nigeria, particularly in relation to gender and domestic-based violence. “She pointed out the recent case of the famous gospel musician, OsinachiNwachukwu, whose untimely death at the hands of her husband on April 8, 2022 has caused a public outcry.

“The Inspector-General of Police, while reacting, noted that the untimelydeath is heartbreaking particularly as information from sourcesclosetothe family and independent witnesses fingered her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, as being responsible for her death.

“He stated that the FCT Command of the Nigeria Police Force, in whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, arrested the deceased’s husband at about 5pm on Sunday April 10, 2022 at their residence in Lugbe, Abuja.” He further noted: “The suspect is currently in detention at the FCT Police Command even as investigations are still ongoing. “The IGP further emphasized that considering the sensitive nature of the case, and the need to get justice, and swiftly, the command has approached the National Hospital, Abuja, for postmortem examinations on the deceased to ascertain the cause of death and her husband will be charged to court as soon as it is established that he was responsible for her death.”

