IGP, INEC chair brainstorm with stakeholders on poll

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba and Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, yesterday met with stakeholders in Ado Ekiti ahead of Saturday’s Ekiti State governorship poll.

Baba promised adequate security before, during and after the exercise.

He clarified that increased police presence in the state is not intended to scare voters on Election Day, but meant for protection of life and election materials. Yakubu appealed to participants to shun violence and allow the votes of the people to count.

The meeting was attended by candidates of the various parties and heads of security formations. Baba cautioned police officers against conduct that can jeopardize the results of the election or disrupt the process

