IGP launches new operation to boost S’South security

The Acting Inspector- General of Police, Mr. Usman Alkali Baba, has launched a new operation to boost security in the South-South geopolitical zone, declaring that; ‘Operation Restore Peace’ is in line with the resolve of the police to improve security across the country. The IGP, who flagged off the new operation yesterday at the Sharks Football Stadium, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, said the operation will check the current wave of violent attacks and breakdown of law and order in the zone.

He added that the launch in Port Harcourt was in line with the police strategic plan to restore peace across the country, stressing that the operation would also tackle the security threat posed to lives and property by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and other criminal elements in the region. It will be recalled that dozens of security operatives, especially policemen, had lost their lives to ‘unknown gunmen’ in some states in the South- South, especially Akwa Ibom and Rivers states.

The IGP declared that in the incoming days, this special operation would be extended to other parts of the country to address crimes like banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery, adding that the operation would cover all the states within the South-South. The acting IGP also urged officers of the force to see their deployment as a call to national duty, charging them to be civil with law abiding citizens, but should be firm and ruthless with criminal elements. He, however, expressed utmost belief that the new special operation action plan would re-order and stabilise security in the South-South region. He assured the people that the new special operation would provide an all-inclusive front to confront criminal elements, take the battle to their doorsteps, and re-order the cherished national values of peace and unity in the region

Like this: Like Loading...