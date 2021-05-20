News

IGP launches new operation to boost S’South security

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

The Acting Inspector- General of Police, Mr. Usman Alkali Baba, has launched a new operation to boost security in the South-South geopolitical zone, declaring that; ‘Operation Restore Peace’ is in line with the resolve of the police to improve security across the country. The IGP, who flagged off the new operation yesterday at the Sharks Football Stadium, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, said the operation will check the current wave of violent attacks and breakdown of law and order in the zone.

He added that the launch in Port Harcourt was in line with the police strategic plan to restore peace across the country, stressing that the operation would also tackle the security threat posed to lives and property by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and other criminal elements in the region. It will be recalled that dozens of security operatives, especially policemen, had lost their lives to ‘unknown gunmen’ in some states in the South- South, especially Akwa Ibom and Rivers states.

The IGP declared that in the incoming days, this special operation would be extended to other parts of the country to address crimes like banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery, adding that the operation would cover all the states within the South-South. The acting IGP also urged officers of the force to see their deployment as a call to national duty, charging them to be civil with law abiding citizens, but should be firm and ruthless with criminal elements. He, however, expressed utmost belief that the new special operation action plan would re-order and stabilise security in the South-South region. He assured the people that the new special operation would provide an all-inclusive front to confront criminal elements, take the battle to their doorsteps, and re-order the cherished national values of peace and unity in the region

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PDP: APC, Ize-Iyamu sponsoring fake news against our leaders

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the September 19 Edo governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of sponsoring fake news against its leaders. The PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said APC was plotting to use a section of the media to […]
News

Edo mobile court convicts 39 tricycle, bike operators without rider’s permits

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

An Edo State Mobil Court in Ikpoba- Okha Local Government Area of the state on Friday convicted 39 persons for operating tricycles/bikes without rider’s permit. The Chief Magistrate, Mutairu Oare, convicted the 39 persons and ordered them to pay N5,000 fine each, after they had pleaded liable to the offence. Oare also ordered the convicts […]
News Top Stories

Eating nuts can improve sperm quality – Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Scientists from the United States (U.S.) and Spain have said that the consumption of tree nuts, including almond, hazelnuts and walnuts, can cause changes in the quality of sperm. Lead author of the study, Albert Salas-Huetos said: “This work demonstrates that there are some sensitive regions of the sperm epigenome that respond to diet, and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica