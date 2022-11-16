Metro & Crime

IGP moves to end kidnapping on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on

…promises operational support

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered an immediate restructuring of security architecture on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to provide adequate deployment of officers and assets to ensure the protection of lives and property along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and forestall kidnappings and other ugly incidents on the road. The Police boss disclosed this after being briefed on the security situation on the expressway by the commissioners of police in charge of Lagos, Ogun and Oyo State Commands respectively.

In a statement yesterday, the Force Police Public Relations Officer (FPPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP emphasised that the Police Authority is not insensitive to the prevailing security challenges on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, but has rather been engaged with charting a path towards decimating the security issue and strategically eliminating the threats along the expressway. Adejobi said there is going to be on-the-spot assessment of black spots along the way by the CPs Ogun and Oyo on the directives of the IGP for enhanced safeguard of the expressway, life and property.

He said: “The Inspector-General of Police, therefore, pledges adequate operational support in form of technology-based and tactical operational assets for the Commissioners of Police in charge of Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo, and Heads of tactical operational units in the area to combat the current trend of crimes and criminality on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. “The Inspector-General of Police has therefore called on wellmeaning Nigerians, particularly road users, hunters, community leaders, and other stakeholders who ply the route to constantly expose known criminals who terrorise innocent Nigerians along the route and within adjoining communities to the Police and other security agencies for immediate arrest and prosecution.”

 

