News

IGP: N11bn Police capital budget inadequate

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has appealed to the House of Representatives to increase the annual budget of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in order to enable the force tackle crime and criminality in the country. He made the appeal during the 2021 budget defence session of the NPF at the House of Representives Committee on Police Affairs.

Adamu said that the enormous security challenges bedevilling the nation required adequate funding, adding that the current police management was determined to provide the desired security for the nation. He informed the lawmakers that the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, as the primary security agency in charge of national security is burdened by enormous financial challenges. While presenting the N18.4 billion proposed budget, he told the committee that a major target of the budget is the training and retraining of personnel of the force and logistics.

He also told the lawmakers that the N11billion capital component of the budget was grossly inadequate to address the logistics requirements of the force. Chairman of the House Committee, Hon. Bello Kumo and some other committee members also said that there was no way the police can be effective with a paltry N11billion budget for 12 calender months.

He, however, assured the IGP and his team that the committee would ensure that there was proper funding of the Nigeria Police Force. Kumo directed the IGP to submit the names of police personnel, who lost their lives during the End- SARS protest as well as all stations that were burnt or destroyed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Russian opposition politician, Navalny, put on Germany-bound plane

Posted on Author Reporter

  Russian opposition politician, Alexei Navalny has been put on a plane set to take him to Germany, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter on Saturday. Gravely ill Kremlin critic Navalny, who is in a coma after drinking what his allies believe was poisoned tea, was meant to be airlifted to Germany to receive […]
News Top Stories

Defection: You’re fighting a lost battle, PDP tells police, APC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

T he Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Nigeria Police that they cannot stop the planned mass defection of APC members in Ondo State, which will be led by the deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, to the opposition party.     PDP in a statement by its National Publicity […]
News

Duke: Nigerian elite have failed youths

Posted on Author Clement James CALABAR.

Following the destruction in Calabar, the Cross River State capital on Saturday, former Governor of the state, Mr. Donald Duke, has apologized to youths both within the state and the country to forgive the leaders because of what he said was failure of leadership in the country.   In a rare press briefing in Calabar […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: