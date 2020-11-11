IGP: N11bn Police capital budget inadequate

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has appealed to the House of Representatives to increase the annual budget of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in order to enable the force tackle crime and criminality in the country. He made the appeal during the 2021 budget defence session of the NPF at the House of Representives Committee on Police Affairs.

Adamu said that the enormous security challenges bedevilling the nation required adequate funding, adding that the current police management was determined to provide the desired security for the nation. He informed the lawmakers that the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, as the primary security agency in charge of national security is burdened by enormous financial challenges. While presenting the N18.4 billion proposed budget, he told the committee that a major target of the budget is the training and retraining of personnel of the force and logistics.

He also told the lawmakers that the N11billion capital component of the budget was grossly inadequate to address the logistics requirements of the force. Chairman of the House Committee, Hon. Bello Kumo and some other committee members also said that there was no way the police can be effective with a paltry N11billion budget for 12 calender months.

He, however, assured the IGP and his team that the committee would ensure that there was proper funding of the Nigeria Police Force. Kumo directed the IGP to submit the names of police personnel, who lost their lives during the End- SARS protest as well as all stations that were burnt or destroyed.

Like this: Like Loading...