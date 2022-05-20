Sports

IGP National Open kickboxing tourney gets date

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

In line with one of its core mandates, the Nigeria Police Kickboxing Association in collaboration with the Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria is inviting athletes, Referee and Coaches to the 1st Inspector General of Police National Open Kickboxing Championship between May 23 and 29 at the indoor sport hall, police academy, Ikeja Lagos.

According to a statement issued and signed by the KBFN Secretary General, Olalekan Faseesin, the event will include a Technical Seminar update for all kickboxing officiating officials and Athletes with a view to introducing the new rules of the sport and keep them at par with their counterparts all over the world. ”

This Technical knowledge shall be a prerequisite for officiating during major events, especially at the National Sports Festival scheduled to hold later in the year. To this end, the Seminar shall cover the following Ring Sports, Full Contact, Low Kick and K-1 styles,” the statement read. The athletes and officials are expected to arrive on May 23 while the seminar will take place on May 24th and 25th with the weigh-in also taking place on the 25th. The championship proper is from May 26 to 28 while departure is May 29.

 

