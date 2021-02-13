News Top Stories

IGP: NBA drags Buhari, PSC to court

The last may not have been heard of the controversies trailing the elongation of tenure of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, as the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has instituted a suit at the Federal High Court in Lagos to challenge the legality of the action carried out by President Muhammadu Buhari. The suit marked FHC/L/ CS/219/2021 filed by the Public Interest Litigation Committee (PILC) of the NBA, has President Buhari, the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the IGP as defendants.

In the suit, the plaintiff argued that the tenure extension was outside and in excess of the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It was further contended that the Constitution and the Police Act, which the president signed into law in 2020 prohibits a retired police officer from holding the office of the IGP. Consequently the plaintiff is seeking the following reliefs: “A declaration that Buhari’s act purporting to extend the IGP’s tenure after his retirement from the service of the Nigeria Police Force is in contravention of the provisions of Section 215(1)(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended and therefore, null and void. “A declaration that the president’s act is in contravention of the provisions of Sections 7(3) & (6) and 18(8) of the Nigeria Police Act. 2020, and therefore unlawful, null and void.

“An order setting aside the purported tenure elongation and also directing Adamu to vacate forthwith the office of the Inspector General of Police and refund all salaries, allowances and benefits received from February 1 2020 (when he retired from the Police Force) to the coffers of the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

