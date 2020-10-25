IGP orders AIGs, CPs, Special Forces to end looting

…says ‘enough is enough’

In an apparent response to the poor security situation in the country, occasioned by activities of hoodlums, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the “immediate mobilization of all police operational assets and resources to bring an end to the wanton violence, killings, looting and destruction of public and private property, and reclaim the public space from criminal elements masquerading as protesters in some parts of the country.”

Accordingly, he has directed zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs) in charge of the 36 states’ commands, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to assume full charge of operational responsibilities.

Also put on stand-by are commanders of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter- Terrorism Unit (CTU), as well as the Special Protection Unit (SPU), The development comes amidst on-going looting of warehouses, mindless killings, as well as wanton destruction of property by suspected thugs, who have been on rampage for days now.

There have been reports of looting of COVID-19 palliatives kept in warehouses in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, Osogbo, capital of Osun, Jos, Plateau State and Calabar, the capital city of Cross River State among others.

Also yesterday, suspected hoodlums were reported to have invaded a warehouse house at Area 10, Garki Abuja, where palliative items were said to have been looted. They were, however, said to have been engaged by armed police operatives, who were deployed to arrest the situation from degenerating further. The IGP has, however, said “enough is enough”, while declaring the Force’s resolve to restore order across the nation.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, who conveyed the police chief’s order in a statement, enjoined law-abiding citizens not to panic, as efforts were on to deny thugs freedom of action. “The IGP gave the order to all Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs), Heads of Police Operational Units, Squadron and Base Commanders in charge of Zonal/State/FCT Commands, the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit and the Special Protection Unit, today 24th October, 2020,” Mba said.

According to him: “In addition, CPs/Heads of Police Formations in the various states have also been charged to mobilize their men and work in sync with the Command CPs in the areas where they are domiciled, to dominate the public space and ensure peace and safety in the affected areas.

“The IGP, while noting that enough is enough to all acts of lawlessness, disruption of public peace and order and wanton violence which have resulted to indiscriminate looting of shops, malls and ware houses, damage to property and loss of lives in some parts of the country, further directs the Police strategic managers to personally lead and coordinate the operation and use all legitimate means, to halt further slide into lawlessness and brigandage.

“He further calls for the understanding and cooperation of the citizens assuring that the action is geared towards ensuring public order and safety and public security in our communities.” The IGP, however, warned trouble-makers not to test the collective will of the nation by coming out to cause any further breakdown of law and order.

Like this: Like Loading...