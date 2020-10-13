News

IGP orders all defunct SARS operatives back to Force HQ for psychological, medical tests

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…says new tactical team to commence training next week

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has, in accordance with Section 18 (10) of the Police Act 2020, on Tuesday ordered all personnel of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to report at the Force Headquarters, Abuja for debriefing, psychological and medical examination.
According to a statement issued on Tuesday by Force Public Relations Officer Frank Mba (DCP) the officers are expected to undergo this process as a prelude to further training and reorientation before being redeployed into mainstream policing duties.
The statement said: “The medical examination will be carried out by the newly set-up Police Counselling and Support Unit (PCSU), a Unit, which henceforth shall engage in psychological management, re-orientation and training of officers of the Force deployed for tactical operations and other duties.
“The Unit, which is domiciled with the Force Medical Department and coordinated by the Force Medical Officer, has its membership drawn from amongst psychiatrists, psychologists, medics, pastors and imams, Public Relations practitioners, Civil Society and other Human Rights groups with relevant qualifications and expertise.”
Meanwhile, the IGP has set up a new Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team that will fill the gaps arising from the dissolution of the defunct SARS. Prospective members of this new team will also undergo psychological and medical examination to ascertain their fitness and eligibility for the new assignment.They are to commence training at the different Police tactical training institutions nationwide, next week.
While personnel from the Police Commands in the South-East and the South-South will be trained at the Counter-Terrorism College, Nonwa-Tai, Rivers State, those from the Police Commands from the North and the South-West will be trained at the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ende, Nasarawa State and the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ila-Orangun, Osun State, respectively, the statement added
While reaffirming his irrevocable commitment towards the successful and holistic implementation of the Police reforms, the IGP enjoined members of the public, particularly protesting citizens to exercise restraint and allow measures being put in place to come to fruition and engender a Police Force that would meet the yearnings and aspirations of the citizenry.

Our Reporters

