News Top Stories

IGP orders evacuation of impounded vehicles nationwide

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Worried by the nuisance caused by impounded, accident and unregistered exhibit vehicles at police stations across the country, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba, has ordered their immediate evacuation.

 

In a statement yesterday, the Acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the police chief predicated his directive on the “incessant embarrassing and unprofessional manner in which these vehicles are stacked within police facilities, causing nuisance and disgusting sight at police stations.”

 

“The IGP frowns at the practice of stockpiling vehicles recovered from crime scenes or vehicles which their ownership is being contested or in doubt, in police premises with stringent requirements and cumbersome processes for the rightful owners to reclaim them; stressing that such an act would no longer be tolerated as it is tantamount to gross abuse of administrative and judicial processes.

 

“The IGP further emphasises that heads of police stations and formations should embark on due process to carry out the needful evaluation and release such vehicles in these categories, on bond, to their owners.

 

“The IGP reiterates that the directive is part of efforts being put in place by his administration to ensure conducive working environment for its personnel in order to set in motion such required strategies to  combat crime and criminality in the country.

 

“The IGP further assures that decongesting the police stations and facilities nationwide would be of great operational advantage to the Force in effectively dispensing its policing responsibilities and giving succour to the owners of such exhibit vehicles,” he said.

 

Meanwhile, the IGP has urged all concerned members of the public to approach various police stations/formations for the recovery of their vehicles with valid proof of ownership and proper means of identification

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Okowa signs violence against persons, local content bills

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday signed into law the Bills Against Violence in Private and Public Life 2020 and the Delta State Local Content Agency Law 2020. The governor, while signing the bills, which are to eliminate violence against persons and ensure the prevalence of atmosphere for peaceful co-existence in the state, urged […]
News Top Stories

Fish oil supplements cuts depression risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Fish oil supplements are often touted as good for heart health, but a new study has found that they may also help fight depression. The findings were published in the journal ‘Molecular Psychiatry’. Depression is a mood disorder that can affect a person’s daily life. It may be described as feelings of sadness, loss, or […]
News

US police shoot driver who ran over cyclists

Posted on Author Reporter

  A man in a pick-up truck drove into cyclists taking part in a charity bike ride in Arizona, leaving six of them in a critical condition. The incident happened at about 07:25 (14:25 GMT) in Show Low, a city about 180 miles north-east of Phoenix. Police said the suspect, described as a 35-year-old white […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica