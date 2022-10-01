IGP orders massive deployment nationwide

As part of measures to guarantee a hitch-free 62nd Independence Anniversary Celebration, the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has directed the deployment of adequate personnel, to provide protection for citizens, as well as critical national infrastructure nationwide.

A statement yesterday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the deployment will “prevent any untoward situation throughout the period of the celebration and beyond.” In the meantime, Strategic Police Managers comprising Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in all the Zonal and State Commands, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have been directed to ensure high visibility and confidence-boosting patrols around the venues of the celebrations, residential areas and other public places. This, he noted, will prevent possible infiltration by hostile elements, while ensuring a peaceful celebration.

