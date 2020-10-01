News

IGP orders massive deployment, surveillance nationwide

As part of measures to guarantee a violencefree 60th independence anniversary celebration, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a nationwide massive deployment of men and materials. The IGP also directed increased surveillance, in a bid to forestall the breach of peace. The Federal Government declared today public holiday, to mark the nation’s 60th independence anniversary, which it noted, will be low-keyed. Force Public Relations Office (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, whoconveyed thepolice chief’sdirectiveinastatement yesterday, said the security domination will further the course of visibility policing.

“The Inspector-General of Police has ordered increased surveillance and security deployments across the country to forestall any breach of the peace and ensure hitch-free celebrations on the occasion of the country’s 60th Independence Day celebration which takes place on Thursday, 1st October, 2020 in all the states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). “ The IGP enjoins citizens to go about the celebrations without any fear or apprehension noting that the Commissioners of Police and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police have been directed to ensure the safety and security of the public space in their various Areas of Responsibilities (AOR).

“The Strategic Officers will strengthen the visibility policing structure and carry- out confidence building patrols particularly around residential areas, major highways and Government/ Private infrastructure to prevent/ arrest any untoward situation”, Mba said.

