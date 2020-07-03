News

IGP orders posting of two AIGs, other senior officers

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the posting/redeployment of two Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), to new areas of responsibilities.

The affected AIGs are, Messrs Ibrahim A. Lamorde, and Adeleye Olusola Oyebade.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, who made the disclosure in a statement, Friday, said: “Following the recent presidential approval for the re-organisation of the Nigeria Police Force which included the creation of an additional Department – the Directorate of Intelligence, expansion of the Police zonal structure from 12 to 17 and the creation of two additional FCID annexes, the Inspector General of Police…has Friday, ordered the posting/redeployment of AIG Adeleye Olusola Oyebade…and AIG Ibrahim A. Lamorde…to the Department of Research and Planning and Directorate of Intelligence, FHQ, Abuja respectively”.

Mba added: “Prior to this posting, AIG Adeleye Olusola Oyebade was a Directing Staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos while AIG Lamorde, a former Chairman of the EFCC was the AIG in-charge of Force Intelligence.

“The IGP has equally ordered the positing of the following Senior Police Officers to the five new Police Zonal Commands as follows: AIG Zone 13 Ukpo-Dunukofia (Awka) – AIG Dan-Mallam Mohammed, fdc

ii. AIG Zone 14 Katsina – AIG Rabiu Yusuf

iii. AIG Zone 15 Maiduguri – AIG Lawal Ado

iv. AIG Zone 16 Yenagoa – AIG Austine I. Agbonlahor, fdc

v. AIG Zone 17 Akure – AIG David Oyebanji Folawiyo, mni

“In the same vein, CP Asuquo A.A Amba, former Commissioner of Police, Ekiti Command takes charge as AIG of the new FCID Annex Gombe; CP Olafimihan A. Adeoye, former CP Federal-SARS takes charge as the AIG FCID Annex Enugu while CP Uche J. Anozie, fsi, former CP Cross River takes charge as AIG FCID Annex Lagos.

“The IGP charges the affected senior officers to bring their wealth of experience to bear in their new places of assignment. They are to ensure that policing is brought closer to the people and work with relevant stakeholders to tackle crime and improve on policing services across the country.

“The postings/redeployments are with immediate effect.”

