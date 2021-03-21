IGP orders probe of attempt on Ortom’s life

…beefs up security around Benue gov

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Saturday’s attempt on the life of the Governor of Benue State, Mr. Samuel Ortom, by suspected herdsmen.

Adamu further directed the immediate strengthening of security around the governor, with a view to forestalling future attacks.

The directives were contained in a statement, Sunday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba.

New Telegraph reports that Ortom had told journalists in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Saturday, that gunmen suspected to be herdsmen attacked him on the way to his farm at Tyo-Mu community, along Gboko road.

The Benue governor said prior to the attack on his life, he had received intelligence of plans to kill his security details, to pave the way for his capture, and possible murder by instalments.

He explained that he ran for about one and a half kilometres, while his security detail battled the attackers.

There has been no love lost between the governor and members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), since the former signed into law the bill prohibiting open grazing in the state.

