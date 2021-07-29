IGP orders probe of Kyari’s link to fraudster, Hushpuppi

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

This may not be the best of times for the commander of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari, as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has ordered “an internal review” of fraud allegations against the “super cop”.

Kyari’s investigation followed allegations of his complicity in a multi-million dollar fraud case involving a fraudster, one Ramon Abbas (aka Hushpuppi).

New Telegraph reports that a United States District Court presided over by Justice Otis Wright, has since ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to effect the arrest and consequent extradition of Kyari to the US, to face fraud charges.

Recall that Hushpuppi, who was, last year June, detained in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), pleaded guilty to fraud in the US within the week.

According to the FBI, Messrs Abbas and Kyari were both involved in a money laundering scheme.

Unconfirmed reports alleged that Kyari was also charged for accepting money from Abbas in exchange for the arrest of a syndicate member in Nigeria.

According to court documents reviewed by The Gazette, American prosecutors first filed a court warrant to arrest Kyari on February 12, 2021. On April 29, 2021, a new warrant was issued

In a terse statement on the development last night, the Force Headquarters said an investigation into the case had been ordered.

The statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, read: “Sequel to the receipt of allegation and indictment processes from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against one of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari, the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered an internal review of the allegations.

“The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners.

“Further developments on this case will be communicated to members of the public accordingly.”

