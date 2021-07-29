Top Stories

IGP orders probe of Kyari’s link to fraudster, Hushpuppi

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

 

This may not be the best of times for the commander of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari, as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has ordered “an internal review” of fraud allegations against the “super cop”.

Kyari’s investigation followed allegations of his complicity in a multi-million dollar fraud case involving a fraudster, one Ramon Abbas (aka Hushpuppi).

New Telegraph reports that a United States District Court presided over by Justice Otis Wright, has since ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to effect the arrest and consequent extradition of Kyari to the US, to face fraud charges.

Recall that Hushpuppi, who was, last year June, detained in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), pleaded guilty to fraud in the US within the week.

According to the FBI, Messrs Abbas and Kyari were both involved in a money laundering scheme.

Unconfirmed reports alleged that Kyari was also charged for accepting money from Abbas in exchange for the arrest of a syndicate member in Nigeria.

According to court documents reviewed by The Gazette, American prosecutors first filed a court warrant to arrest Kyari on February 12, 2021. On April 29, 2021, a new warrant was issued

In a terse statement on the development last night, the Force Headquarters said an investigation into the case had been ordered.

The statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, read: “Sequel to the receipt of allegation and indictment processes from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against one of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari, the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered an internal review of the allegations.

“The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners.

“Further developments on this case will be communicated to members of the public accordingly.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria on brink of looming collapse – Catholic Bishops

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja 

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), has warned that the ongoing insecurity crisis has thrown the country unto the brink of total collapse that must be avoided at all cost. The Clerics noted that besides the alarming loss of lives and properties, the clamour for secession by many ethnic groups who have lost a sense […]
News Top Stories

Mediterranean diet can lower risk of erectile dysfunction

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said men who ate a diet high in vegetables, fruits, nuts, fish and unsaturated fats, but low in meats and whole-fat dairy, have a lower risk of erectile dysfunction (ED). According to the results of a new study, published in ‘JAMA Network Open,’ among all the age groups that […]
News Top Stories

AstraZeneca vaccine is the best so far –Ehanire

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said the Astra- Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine is the best in protecting Nigerians from getting infected with Coronavirus. Ehanire who spoke at the sensitisation meeting of Muslim scholars and Imams on COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Abuja, also said about 17 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine has so […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica