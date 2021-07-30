IGP orders probe of Kyari’s link with Hushpuppi

Instagram celebrity Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi has staged a dramatic return to the international scene after confessing to the United States government that Nigerian super cop, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari is one of his co-conspirators in a multi-million dollars laundering fraud case.

Meanwhile, the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has ordered ”an internal review” of the fraud allegations against Kyari. According to court documents reviewed by The Gazette, American prosecutors first filed a court warrant to arrest Kyari on February 12, 2021.

On April 29, 2021, a new warrant was issued In a terse statement on the development last night, the IGP said an investigation into the case had been ordered.

The statement by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, read: “Sequel to the receipt of allegation and indictment processes from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against one of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari, the IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered an internal review of the allegations.

“The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners.

“Further developments on this case will be communicated to members of the public accordingly.” Kyari, the blue-eyed boy of the police, has led and busted several high profile cases.

Social media platforms were on fire yesterday after Otis Wright of the United States District Court for the Central District of California ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to arrest and detain the Commander of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) over his alleged role in a fraud case that caused Hushpuppi to be in US police custody. The FBI has accused Kyari of conniving with Hushpuppi to launder money.

According to court documents, Kyari was involved in a $1.1 million fraud deal.

The FBI decided to focus on Kyari after Hushpuppi reportedly told investigators that he offered him money to arrest and jail Kelly Chibuzor Vincent, his fellow alleged fraudster, following fallout on how to share the $1.1 million loot received from a Qatari businessperson.

According to court documents, Vincent was alleged to have contacted the Qatari businessperson, telling him that he was being defrauded by Hushpuppi.

An incensed Hushpuppi, on finding out the leak, told Kyari to arrest and jail Vincent. Kyari has since denied the allegation.

However, court documents showed Hushpuppi and Kyari’s communication transcript

The conversation showed Hushpuppi asking Kyari to arrest Vincent for allegedly fouling his business deal and police officer allegedly accepting to do so. Hushpuppi, who was arrested at the United Arab Emirates in 2020, this week, after repeatedly denying his involvement in the alleged fraud, pleaded guilty.

It was gathered that the US prosecutor in February and April last year asked for a warrant to arrest Kyari.

However, on Monday, Judge Wright granted permission for the FBI to arrest and detain Kyari. According to a statement by the US Department of Justice:

“After this contact, Abbas allegedly arranged to have Vincent jailed in Nigeria by Abba Alhaji Kyari, 46.

According to the affidavit, Kyari is a highly decorated deputy commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force who is alleged to have arranged for Vincent to be arrested and jailed at Abbas’ behest,

and then sent Abbas photographs of Vincent after his arrest. Kyari also allegedly sent Abbas bank account details for an account into which Abbas could deposit payment for Vincent’s arrest and imprisonment.”

Kyari, who took to his Facebook wall to counter the allegations against him, stated: “Abbas, who we later came to know as Hushpuppi, called our office about two years ago that somebody in Nigeria had seriously threatened to kill his family here in Nigeria and he sent the person’s phone number and pleaded that we take action before the person attacks his family.

“We traced and arrested the suspect and after investigations we discovered there wasn’t an actual threat to anyone’s life.

And that they were longtime friends who had money issues between them, hence we released the suspect on bail.

He was not taken to any jail. Nobody demanded a dime from Hushpuppi. Our focus was to save people’s lives that were purported to have been threatened.

“Later, he saw some of my native clothes and caps on my social media page and said he liked them. He was connected to the person selling the clothes and he sent about N300, 000 directly to the person’s account.

The native clothes and caps, five sets, were brought to our office, after which he sent somebody to collect them. “Nobody demanded any money from Hushpuppi and nobody collected any money from him. “We responded to a distress call he made on threat to his family.

This is the true story. Vincent is alive, he can be contacted. For those who are celebrating that this is an indictment on us and mentioning some fictitious Big Money, they will be disappointed once again as our hands are clean and our record of service for two decades is open for everybody to see.

They will continue seeing us serving our father land and we will continue responding to all distress calls from all Nigerians provided they are life threatening.”

However, part of the released transcript reads thus: Hushpuppi sending a message to Kyari, said: “Please sir I want to spend money to send this boy to jail, let him go for a very long time.”

Kyari: “Ok bro, I understand I will discuss with my team who arrested him . . .

And handling the case. We will do something about it.”

Hushpuppi: “Let me know how I can send money to the team sir, let them deal with him like an armed robber.” Kyari: “OK I will send their account details to you.”

Hushpuppi: “He betrayed me and try (sic) to take food out my mouth, this is a great punishable sin.” Kyari: “Yeah bro.” Hushpuppi: “I want him to suffer for many years.” Kyari: “Hahahaha Hahahaha.

