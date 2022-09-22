News

IGP orders prosecution of rights activist law prof. for assaulting police orderly

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman BABA has ordered that a lady professor who claims to be rights activist be arrested and detained.

The woman described as a human rights activist and a professor, Zainab Duke, allegedly brutally assaulted her police orderly in Abuja.

Baba strongly condemned the “grievous assault of a female police officer, Inspector Teju Moses, by her principal who is a legal practitioner and human rights activist, Prof. Zainab Duke Abiola and her domestic staff comprising the house maid, one Rebecca Enechido and a male suspect currently at large.

Zainab Duke, an Mbaise-born activist, grievously assaulted her orderly in company of some accomplices on Tuesday 20 September, 2022 at her residence in Garki, Abuja, due to the refusal of the orderly to breach professional ethics by carrying out menial and domestic chores at her house.

The IGP directed the express prosecution of the arrested suspects who are currently in police custody, as the preliminary investigation shows overwhelming evidence of culpability on the part of the professor and her domestic staff. The IGP has equally tasked the investigative team to ensure that the fleeing suspect is arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

It is pertinent to clarify that the suspect, Prof. Zainab, who name-drops the IGP, his family members, and other officers in the top hierarchy of the Force has no acquaintance with the police in any form as erroneously peddled on social media.

The Inspector-General of Police, who similarly ordered the withdrawal of all Police personnel attached to the Professor, expressed consternation at the fact that an individual who claims to be an advocate for Human Rights could stoop so low to violate the rights of another individual, a police officer tasked with ensuring her protection.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Oyo to become topmost learning centre in Nigeria –Makinde

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has declared that by 2023, his administration would have spent close to N70 Billion to build road infrastructure to connect all the five administrative zones of the state.   The governor stated this in Iseyin, during the sodturning ceremony for the newly-established Faculty of Agriculture and Natural Sciences of the […]
News

WHO: COVID-19 has changed the way we live

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The World Health Organisation( WHO) yesterday said that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the manner in which people live theirlivesonadailybasis. WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, who made this known in her 2020 end of year message, said the pandemic had killed 56,000 out of the almost 2.4 million people infected in Africa […]
News

Study links early evening workouts to better sleep

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Canada have found that exercise performed just before going to bed could alter how people sleep. The analysis by researchers at Concordia University in Canada, found that there were sleep benefits when a user exercised and ended the exercise two hours before bedtime. The goal was to determine how a single intensive exercise […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica