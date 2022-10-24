The Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, has directed the Commissioner of Police, Legal and Prosecution, Force Headquarters, Abuja to properly re-investigate the case leading to arrest and arraignment of two Lagos State monarchs, the Onikosi of Ikosi, Oba Alamu Oloyede Onikosi, High Chief Michael Adesegun Bakare, the Oba Onikoro-Elect of Oruba Agboyi Onikoro, and two others in Abuja.

The monarchs and two other defendants, Muyideen Fabunmi and Alademehin Samuel, are standing trial before the Federal High Court in Abuja for alleged complicity and forgery of a judgement of the Supreme Court in the charge in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CR/242/2022.

The IGP’s directive dated October 4, 2022, signed by Principal Staff Officer to the IGP, CP Idowu Owonunwa, copy of which was sent to the Deputy Inspector General of Police FCID, Abuja also mandated the CP Legal to look into the reason why the alleged forgery case got attention of the court in Abuja when the subject-matter and all parties involved are based in Lagos, as well as all the judgements referred to in the case.

New Telegraph Law gathered that the IGP’s intervention was consequent upon a petition written on behalf of the monarchs and five others by a group of human rights lawyers led by Barrister Debo Adeleke, titled; “Petition against deliberate misinterpretation of subsisting and valid court judgements from court of first instance to Supreme Court by officers of FCID who are investigating forgery, fraud and criminal trespass where there is none”.

Specifically, the charge alleged that the defendants had sometimes in 2018, forged a Supreme Court judgement in suit No. 117 of 2936, “with spurious inscriptions as A739972 and 7/6/75, purported to have been delivered by one, Justice C. W. V. Carcery, dated February 1, 1937, knowing it to be false”.

Court papers revealed that the IGP orders re-investigation of forgery case against 2 monarchs, others Abuja court’s ruling on application for bail of the monarchs, filed and argued by Barrister Adeleke led to their release on self-recognizance unconditionally.

According to the petition addressed to the IGP, dated June 27, 2022, signed by Barrister Debo Adeleke, the allegation of forgery of the decision of the Supreme Court is laughable and unfortunately so in the sense that the alleged forgery of the court judgement can only be proved by the same court that delivered the judgment and nobody else.

It was averred in the petition that the Onikosi and other defendants are the customary overlords of the large expanse of land generally referred to in Suit No. 117 of 1936 Supreme Court of Nigeria judgement as Odo Ogun District comprising but not limited to the following areas, among others in modern Lagos State; Ikosi, Ajegunle, Ketu, Agboyi, Ogudu, Oworo, Idera, Owode Onirin Owode EledeMidan, Orile, Mile 12 and Alapere.

The petitioner stressed that it is a consent judgement freely entered into by the monarchs’ forefathers (plaintiffs) who are overlords on the land and the complainants’ forefathers (defendants) who are the customary native tenants under the then native customary tenure.

“The implication of the above is that apart from the fact that the decision is a Supreme Court judgement which is a final arbiter, it was equally a consent judgement by the parties which can never be subjected to further appeal by the law of the land.

“The above-mentioned decision of the Supreme Court was further supported by another Supreme Court Judgement in Appeal No. SC. 205/1971 Between Alhaji A. W. Elias VS Alhaji B. A. Suleiman and 2 others.

The judgement is dated 21/12/1973 reported in (1973) 12 SC (Supreme Court Judgements) pages 93-110 published by LAWBREED LIMITED “Interestingly, the decision of the two mentioned Supreme Court Judgements were further amplified and corroborated by the decision of the Lagos State High Court per Honourable Justice Lawal-Akapo in the ruling/Judgment delivered on 4/8/2021 in Suit No. IKD/6388LMW/2018 Between Yahya Hassan Akintola & 5 others VS Mr Moyosola Ayoola Oladunjoye & 6 Others which suit the court dismissed for being caught by the doctrine of ‘res judicata’ because the claimants in IKD/6388LMW/2018 are descendants or successors-in title of the defendants in the Supreme Court Appeal No. 117/1936 who lost to our clients (who are the defendants in Suit No. IKD/6388LMW/2018).

“For emphasy sake, what the children and great grand children of the defendants in SC117 of 1936 were trying to do were to be clever by half by deliberately trying to re-litigate the decision of the Supreme Court, but as luck would have it, they were caught with the principle of ‘res judicata’.

What their great grand father had failed to do in the court of law is what they are trying to by writing spurious and unfounded petitions to the Nigeria Police, believing that the Police can overturn the decision of various courts.

“The attempts to coerce our clients to be coming to Abuja over and over again is undue harassment and an attempt to arm-twisting our clients to dance to the tune of the petitioners who have been boasting of knowing the hierarchy of the Nigerian Police who will do their bidding at their beckon”, the petition reads further.

