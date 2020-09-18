IGP orders restriction of vehicular movement for 18 hours

…says action to check illicit arms, hard drugs, political thugs

Ahead of tomorrow’s gubernatorial election in Edo State, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered restriction on vehicular movement. Saturday’s election appears a straight contest between the incumbent Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Godwin Obaseki and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu. According to the IGP, the restriction, which will last between 11:59p.m. on Friday, and 6p.m. on Saturday, is aimed at preventing the flow of illicit arms, hard drugs as well as check the movement of political thugs from adjoining territories before, during and after the election. The restriction order comes amidst the deployment of 31,000 police personnel drawn from across some state commands.

New Telegraph recalls that Adamu had deployed the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Research and Planning, Mr. Adeleye Oyabade, to supervise the general security arrangement for the election. Also deployed for the poll was an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Federal Operations at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, Mr. Karma Hassan and eight Commissioners of Police.

The police chief’s order was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba. While regretting the likely inconveniences the restriction may cause, the police assured the electorate of safety.

“In line with concerted efforts at ensuring public order and safety during the forthcoming Edo gubernatorial election slated to hold on Saturday, 19th September, 2020, the Inspector General of Police has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement from 11:59p.m. on Friday, 18th September, 2020 to 6p.m. on Saturday, 19th September.

“The IGP notes that the restriction order is informed by the need to prevent the free flow, circulation and use of illicit arms and hard drugs and checkmate the movement of political thugs and touts and other criminallyminded individuals, especially from contiguous states from hijacking and disrupting the electoral processes,” Mba said.

The IGP enjoined citizens to go out en masse on the day of the election and vote, noting that the Police and other security agencies have been sufficiently mobilized to provide a safe, secure and conducive environment for the election. While regretting any inconveniences the restriction order may cause the citizens, the IGP called on the citizens to see the restriction as part of necessary sacrifices towards the enthronement of democracy. He, however, warned that the Force will not sit idly-by and watch citizens who may want to engage in any criminal act – violent and destructive acts, snatching of ballot boxes, vote buying, vote selling, hate speeches, and other act(s) capable of compromising the electoral processes.

Like this: Like Loading...