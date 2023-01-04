News Top Stories

IGP orders streamlining of investigative processes

Emmanuel Onani, ABUJA

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered a streamlining of all police investigative processes to prevent duplication “via indiscriminate petitions and transfer of cases initiated by individuals and groups who have been indicted in initial investigations as a way to frustrate diligent investigation process and truncate criminal justice delivery.”

 

In a statement, yesterday the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the police chief’s directive is “in a bid to strengthen the criminal justice system and standardise investigation processes in the Nigeria Police Force, His words: “The IGP gave the directive while reviewing and dealing with files/cases in response to complaints on indiscriminate transfers of cases from Zonal/State Commands and other investigative units of the Force by operatives of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Force Intelligence Bureau and other Force Headquartersbased investigation outfits under the guise of re-investigation at the prompting of indicted parties.

“He stressed that the situation has often given rise to parallel investigations by multiple units leading to conflicting arrests of parties, and different outcomes even when such matters have been conclusively investigated and charged to court.

“The Inspector-General of Police has, therefore, warned that transfer or taking over of cases from Commands/Formations to FHQ-based outfits must only be carried out upon approval of a written petition to the IGP which will serve as authority for any such action.

“The IGP equally appeals  to members of the public to be on the same page with the Police leadership in its bid to sanitise the process and strengthen our criminal justice system. He has similarly warned that officers found culpable of colluding with lawyers of or indicted parties to abuse police investigative process will be sanctioned accordingly.”

 

