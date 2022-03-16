IGP, others attend Global Policing Network in Dubai

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, on March 14 led Nigeria’s Police delegation to the ongoing World Police Summit, which will end on March 17, at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). A statement issued by theActing Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said other members of the Nigeria Policedelegationinclude; AIG Garba Umar, CP Forensics, FCID, Abuja– CPShehu Gwarzo, amongst others.

However, New Telegraph gathered that the summit, according to the organisers, is a high-level engagement platform which brings together leaders and professionals from the international law enforcement and policing community to cross-fertilize ideas, exam ine crime trends, and share innovations with a view to combating the challenges posed by organized crime, rapid population growth, urbanization and evolving digital technology, amongst others, to public safety and security. It was also gathered that the summit scheduled to cover the entire law enforcement and policing value chain, will provide participants the thought-leadership, direction, strategies and technologies required to augment public safety in the face of growing global security threats, including terrorism, money laundering, and cybercrime. In view of this, the IGP will seize the opportunity of the gathering of professionals to establish contacts with his counterparts from other nations to bolster collaboration and partnership in his drive to improve on intelligence-led and ICTdriven policing.

