IGP: Police officers’ve right to protect selves against attacks

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has tasked officers and personnel on the need to protect themselves in the face of imminent danger. Adamu, who had earlier disclosed that at least 22 police officers were killed during the wave of #EndSARS protests across the nation, spoke at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, shortly after concluding an assessment tour of some facilities that were attacked by suspected hoodlums, including the NYSC orientation camp at Kubwa, a satellite town of Abuja.

The police chief also used the occasion to lift the morale of the officers and men, who had become lethargic, owing to the violent attacks that were visited on their colleagues, and stations as well.

He said: “The unity of this country lies in the support that is given to police officers because if you are demoralised, the tendency is for criminals to take over the public space and the country is relying on us to make sure that the public space is not taken over by the criminals.

“So, no amount of provocation, no amount of insult would make us shy away from our responsibilities.” He added that: “In as much as we are aware that the government is behind us; so, we would encourage you to keep performing your duties. The IGP added: “We would encourage you to be professional, to be civic, but if anybody touches you, if anybody comes to assault you, you can also protect yourself. “When we talk of human rights, the police are human; so, the rights of police officers would also be protected.

So, we are sending the message that legally, we have the right to protect ourselves.” This came as the police chief met with Commission-ers of Police (CPs) in charge of the 36 states’ commands, and the FCT. During the virtual conference held in Abuja, Adamu disclosed that a total of 1,596 suspected looters had so far been arrested, with 1 ,117 of them charged to court.

He said: “I feel duty bound to address you all following the recent protests in parts of the country which undoubtedly put to test our resilience, professionalism and loyalty to the nation.” “This virtual Conference is intended to interact with you as strategic police commanders, take stock of the outcome of the protests, assess the current security situation and engage you on professional issues that are of concern to the Force leadership.”

