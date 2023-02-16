News

IGP: Police, others to deploy 404,106 security personnel for poll

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has disclosed that the Force, alongside other security agencies in the country, would deploy a total of 404,106 personnel for the conduct of the upcoming general elections.

Baba made this disclosure Thursday at a briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Committee at the Presidential Villa.

The Police boss also said the force was on the trail of the self-styled factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, who threatened to disrupt elections in the South-east.

Baba equally assured that all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure the conduct of the upcoming elections in the country.

The IGP added that the Force would change the narrative by ensuring that people saw Ekpa’s action of declaring curfew and asking people not to vote in the South-east as acts of incitement meant to destabilise the country.

Recall that Ekpa, who lives in Finland, is allegedly being sponsored by some external forces outside the South-east and few miscreants within the zone are responsible for consistently enforcing the Monday sit-at-home order in the area.

 

