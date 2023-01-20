IGP presents N13bn to deceased officers’ families

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba yesterday commenced the distribution of cheques to cover insurance benefits of officers who lost their lives while in service “as well as those who suffered various forms of lifethreatening injuries while on active duty.”. A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said: “The total sum of cheques presented to about 7,000 families of deceased officers and those injured or rendered disabled in the line of duty between 2012 and 2020 amounts to over N13 billion.”

The statement added: “These backlog payments were made possible through the IGP’s passionate drive to ensure that Police Officers are adequately catered for in the event of injury or permanent disability due to the risks associated with policing, and that families of deceased police officers are adequately catered for in the absence of their breadwinners.

“The IGP while reiterating the value of human life and wholeness, emphasised that prompt payment of insurance and other benefits due to officers who have met with some misfortunes due to the risky nature of policing in our contemporary environment and unforeseen hazards of policing, would greatly boost their morale and ensure they put in their best in service to the nation. “The IGP further promised better welfare packages for members of the police family either serving, retired, or slain in the line of duty, so as to cement the already existing esprit de corps amongst the components of the police family.”

