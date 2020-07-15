IGP: Presidential Panel, not Police, detaining Magu

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, says the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, is not being detained by the police and therefore not in police custody

Mohammed said Magu is being detained by the Presidential Panel currently investigating him.

Subsequently, Adamu has asked the lawyers to the embattled EFCC former boss to look towards the Presidential Panel investigating Magu for financial malfeasance and other wrongdoings for answer to their request for bail.

The IGP was responding to a letter addressed to him by Magu’s lawyer, Tosin Ojomo, asking for administrative bail for his client who has been in detention for about 10 days, while answering questions by the presidential panel.

In a letter, currently online, titled: “RE: APPLICATION FOR BAIL” and dated 14th July, 2020 and signed on behalf of the IGP by DCP Idowu Owohunwa, Principal Staff Officer to Inspector General of Police, Mohammed stated as follows: “Your letter OOC/TOL/89A/07/2020 of 10th July 2020 on the above underlined subject refers.

“The Inspector General of Police directs that your attention be drawn to the fact that the Nigerian Police Force is not investigating CP Ibrahim Magu (your client), and he is accordingly, not being detained by the police but by the Presidential Panel that is investigating the activities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“The Inspector General of Police therefore, advises that you consider redirecting your request to the Chairman of the Presidential Panel for appropriate attention.”

Like this: Like Loading...