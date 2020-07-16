IGP: Presidential panel ordered Magu’s detention

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has said that the Force was not responsible for the detention of the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. Responding to request for the bail of the suspended EFCC boss by his counsel, Tosin Ojaomo, the IGP, in a letter signed on his behalf by DCP Idowu Omohunwa, a Principal Officer at the Force Headquarters, said Magu’s detention was ordered by the Presidential committee chaired by Justice Ayo Salami currently investigating allegations of graft against him.

Magu has been in detention since 10 days ago undergoing interrogations by the panel. The anti-corruption czar is facing about a 22-count corruption allegations raised against him in a petition addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN). The letter, addressed to Magu’s lawyer, with reference number: CB:7000/IGP. SEC/ABJ/VOL.489/171, dated Tuesday 14th July, 2020 read: “Your letter 00C/TOL/89A/07/2020 of 10th July, 2020 on the above underlined subject refers.

“The Inspector-General of Police directs that your attention be drawn to the fact that the Nigeria Police Force is not investigating CP Ibrahim Magu (your client) and he is accordingly, not being detained by the police, but by the presidential panel that is investigating the activities of the EFCC. “The Inspector-General of Police, therefore, advises that you consider re-directing your request to the chairman of the presidential panel for appropriate attention. “I am to convey the assurances of the warmest regards of the Inspector of Police, please.”

