IGP: Proliferation of arms worrisome

…says moves on to counter threats to 2023 election

The Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has expressed concerns “over the proliferation of arms in sub-Saharan Africa which has consequently led to an increase in security threats within the nation, notably the attack on the Kuje Correctional Facility in Abuja”. This was as the police chief assured that the Force will put deliberate measures in place, to counter possible threats to a successful, credible and violence-free 2023 election. Usman gave the assurance yesterday, in Abuja, at a meeting with Strategic Police Managers – Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, Commissioners of Police, and the Force Management Team.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the conference was aimed at x-raying, “the general security of the nation”. The meeting, Adejobi added, also afforded the Force Management the opportunity to “make positive and proactive projections on management and effective decimation of security threats in the land, while equally preparing in earnest for a credible and secured general elections in 2023”. He added thus: “The IGP expressed concern over the proliferation of arms in sub-Saharan Africa which has consequently led to an increase in security threats within the nation, notably the attack on the Kuje Correctional Facility in Abuja.

“He, however, acknowledged the compliance level of strategic managers on identifying vulnerabilities at custodial facilities in their respective areas, and complementing the Correctional Service in upscaling security in and around such facilities to forestall further security breaches. “The IGP equally directed all strategic police managers to commence an immediate special visibility policing operation across all Commands taking into cognizance crime mapping, and massive deployment of operational and intelligence assets and manpower”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...