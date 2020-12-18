News

IGP promotes 4,134 traffic wardens

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has approved the promotion of a total of 4,134 traffic warden officers to their next ranks. Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday.

The promotion included 65 officers, who were elevated to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Traffic; 245 officers to Assistant Superintendent of Traffic II; 138 officers to Senior Traffic Warden; 3,683 men to Grade I and 3 men from Grade III to Grade II.

“The IGP notes that the promotion of the officers is part of the on-going efforts by the Force to ensure that deserving personnel are promoted accordingly, to encourage hard work and further entrench the culture of merit, excellence and dedication to duties.

“The Traffic Warden Service was established in 1975 as a section of the Nigeria Police Force charged with the task of discharging functions in connection with the control and regulation of, or the enforcement of the law relating to road traffic under the direction of the police. Since its establishment

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FEC approves N2.9bn for printing of question papers, others

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N2.9 billion contracts for the printing of sensitive and non-sensitive examination materials. The council also approved N1.6 billion for the rehabilitation and upgrade of some roads within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The decisions were taken at the council’s meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buharo. […]
News Top Stories

11 banks post N662.8bn profit in nine months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Despite the advent of Coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic and regulatory headwinds, which made the operating environment difficult, Deposit Money Banks (DMBs)  in the county still recorded a generally improved performance across key financial metrics, according to the 9M 2020 results so far released by lenders.   New Telegraph’s analysis of the 9M 2020 results of […]
News

Ex-Speaker, Dogara, dumps PDP, rejoins APC

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Johnchuks Onuachim

APC: Mass defection awaits opposition party Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has dumped the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and rejoined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Dogora, who was the Speaker of the 8th House of Representatives on the platform of APC, in 2018 defected to the opposition PDP, but […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: