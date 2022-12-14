News

IGP redeploys DIG S’East, CP Osun, others

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered the redeployment of the supervising Deputy Inspector General in charge of the South East, John Amadi, as well as the Commissioner of Police in Osun State.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure in a statement, Wednesday, said the development was with a view to “promoting professionalism and efficiency in the NPF.”

According to the Force’s spokesperson: “The IGP has redeployed the supervising Deputy Inspector-General of Police, South-East Geo-Political Zone, DIG John Amadi, who was hitherto in charge of the Department of Research and Planning, to the Department of Logistics and Supply, Force Headquarters, Abuja, following the retirement of DIG Zanna M. Ibrahim,. DIG Amadi.

“Similarly, new heads have been posted for some Commands and Formations to ensure that officers are tasked with roles commensurate with their professional capability and capacity.

“The other newly posted senior police officers include CP Patrick Kehinde Longe, who takes over as Commissioner of Police in charge of Osun State Police Command; CP Adepoju Ayinde Ilori, who takes charge of the Police Special Fraud Unit, FCID Annex, Lagos with effect from 28th December, 2022; CP Isyaku Mohammed appointed as the Head of Police Accounts and Budget, and CP Faleye E.S. Olaleye as CP Administration, FCID, Force Headquarters, Abuja.”

 

