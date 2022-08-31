News

IGP seeks public cooperation in fight against banditry

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba on Wednesday commissioned the newly created Police Divisional Headquarters in Ogele, Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The former Ogele Police Post was upgraded to a divisional status, courtesy of the communal efforts of the people of Ogele led by the Aare of Ogele, Alhaji Abubakar Ishola Aare.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Inspector General of Police sought the cooperation of Nigerians in the fight against banditry, kidnapping and all form of violent crimes in all parts of the country.

Represented by the Kwara State Commisssioner of Police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, Baba said: “We need the cooperation of members of the public to succeed in taming the criminals in our midst.

“We depend on information the public give us to prevent crimes and apprehend culprits. You are not doing the police any favour by providing them information, but you are only helping yourselves as the criminals you refuse to expose will end up arming you.”

He commended the the people of Ogele for their commitment to the security of lives and property which informed their decision to put in place the befitting structure that now hosts the divisional police headquarters.

 

