News

IGP: Shooting incident linked to Burna Boy unbelievable

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA Comment(0)

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has described as “unbelievable” the shooting incident that occurred at Club Cubana, Victoria Island, Lagos, last Wednesday.

 

Consequently, the police chief has ordered the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr. Abiodun Alabi, to commence an investigation into the crime alleged to have been committed by one of the policemen attached to singer, Damini Ogulu, known as Burna Boy. Unconfirmed reports said the musician has since fled the country, ostensibly to evade arrest by the police.

 

A terse statement yesterday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, read thus: “The Police personnel alleged and identified in the shooting incident at Club Cubana in Victoria Island, Lagos on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, have been taken into custody and are being investigated for their involvement in the incident

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Why I backed direct primary –Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has explained why he pushed for direct primary as the only method through which political parties should select candidates for elections. He disclosed this yesterday while hosting a delegation of the Nigerian youths led by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on a […]
News

Lai keeps mum on Buhari’s return date

Posted on Author Reporter

  Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has failed to disclose the exact date President Muhammadu Buhari would return to Nigeria. Buhari has been in the United Kingdom for two weeks for his “routine medical check-up”. When he travelled on March 30, the presidency had said he will return during the second week of April 2021. However, as […]
News

Senate carpets Federal Character Commission on unity, cohesion

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Character Commission and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator Danjuma Tella La’ah on Wednesday carpeted the Federal Character Commission (FCC), charging them to do more on the country’s unity and cohesion. The Senator, who spoke at the Workshop organised by the Federal Character Commission on the sensitization and public enlightenment on socio-economic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica