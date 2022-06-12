News

IGP: Shooting incident linked to Burna Boy unbelievable

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has described as “unbelievable” the shooting incident that occurred at Club Cubana, Victoria Island, Lagos, last Wednesday.

Consequently, the police chief has ordered the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr. Abiodun Alabi, to commence an investigation into the crime alleged to have been committed by one of the policemen attached to singer, Damini Ogulu, known as Burna Boy.

Unconfirmed reports said the musician has since fled the country, ostensibly to evade arrest by the police.

A terse statement, Sunday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, read thus: “The Police personnel alleged and identified in the shooting incident at Club Cubana in Victoria Island, Lagos on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, have been taken into custody and are being investigated for their involvement in the incident.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, who describes the circumstances surrounding the incident as unbelievable, has, however, condemned, in the strongest terms, the unfortunate incident.

“…the IGP has directed the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Abiodun Alabi, to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter and forward his report as urgent as possible for further action”.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

